Onderneeming man says family was terrorised by SWAT, seeking compensation

Kaieteur News – Orin Klass, a 39-year-old diesel mechanic from the Onderneeming community on the Essequibo Coast, is seeking compensation for the damage caused to his home during a SWAT operation a week ago.

According to Klass, sometime around 03:00hrs last week Wednesday, more than 15 ranks invaded his home and terrorised him and his family. The man said that he was awoken by the aggressive barking of his dogs. As he looked outside, he said, he could see what he described as “‘men clad in black uniforms.” He went on to say, “when I jump off the bed and peep outside, and I see these police, not less than 15 SWAT and seven normal police… they had on bullet proof vest, and some long guns like AK47.”

The concerned father of two told Kaieteur News that he rushed towards his children’s rooms. At this point, he said, the panel door was smashed open by members of the SWAT unit. As he continued to relate his story to this publication, he said, “I sit on the bed, and I put up my hand in the air, I had no idea why they were there; I asked them but nobody said anything or show me a warrant.”

According to Klass, his entire family, including his young children, was zip tied and terrorised merely by the unjustified presence of heavily armed men in their home. “I never had a police problem before, this is the first time I have dealing with the police, and the experience was very unpleasant. They treat me like I is a big criminal… they break up the wardrobe mirror, destroy the two beds, break up the upstairs bed and the downstairs bed.”

The 39-year-old told Kaieteur News that for the past nine months he has been unable to work, due to a broken hand. The man said that it is less likely that he will be returning to work any time soon, since his hand was ‘fatigued’ during the operation. “Is only three weeks now the hand come out of the plaster cast and them man rough up the hand and right now, I can’t do nothing with the hand again,” said Klass.

The man said that his 21-year-old stepson, Brad DaSilva, was arrested during the operation, based on alleged involvement in robbery/murder. Kaieteur News was told that the young man was released the following day, without being charged.

When asked to outline what he needs compensation for, the man said, “They have to compensate me for the damage they did to the upstairs and downstairs door… right now, the house door can’t lock and the place can’t secure properly. I need compensation for the two beds damaged, and I need compensation for the wardrobe they damage. Also the same morning the police seize my Samsung A21s, and the value for that is $65,000… I calling on the state to give me some sort of satisfaction.”