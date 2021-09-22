Guyana, US conduct another naval exercise offshore

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the United States (US) Navy on Saturday conducted a second naval exercise offshore for the year 2021.

According to a statement by the GDF, its Coast Guard and the US Navy conducted a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) in Guyana’s territorial sea.

A PASSEX in US Navy’s terminology is an exercise done between two navies to ensure that they are able to communicate and cooperate in times of war or humanitarian relief.

Some common drills practised during such exercises include, semaphore drills, flashing light drills, and flag hoist drills.

In Saturday’s exercise, the local Coast Guard used their two Metal Hawks boats, while the US used its naval ship, Burlington.

The GDF stated that the objective of the exercise was aimed at improving interoperability for future tactical and contingency operations with partner nations and strategic partnership with the US Armed Forces.

This is not the first time for the year that Guyana has conducted a joint naval operation with the US.

In January, the US Coast Guard conducted a joint patrol with the GDF Coast Guard in Guyana’s territorial waters to combat illegal fishing.

During that operation, the US used its Cutter Stone vessel to patrol alongside the GDF’s Metal Hawks and the Eagle.

That naval operation stemmed from a Ship-rider agreement signed in September 2020 by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and GDF’s Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.

The agreement allows the US Coast Guard to patrol Guyana’s waters alongside the GDF Coast Guard to combat illicit activities.