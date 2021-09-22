Latest update September 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana, US conduct another naval exercise offshore

Sep 22, 2021 News

A collage of January’s joint operation between the US and Guyana.

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the United States (US) Navy on Saturday conducted a second naval exercise offshore for the year 2021.

The US’ Naval Ship, Burlington used in Saturday’s PASSEX exercise

The US ranks and the GDF coast guards onboard the Metal Hawks during Saturday’s naval exercise.

According to a statement by the GDF, its Coast Guard and the US Navy conducted a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) in Guyana’s territorial sea.
A PASSEX in US Navy’s terminology is an exercise done between two navies to ensure that they are able to communicate and cooperate in times of war or humanitarian relief.
Some common drills practised during such exercises include, semaphore drills, flashing light drills, and flag hoist drills.
In Saturday’s exercise, the local Coast Guard used their two Metal Hawks boats, while the US used its naval ship, Burlington.
The GDF stated that the objective of the exercise was aimed at improving interoperability for future tactical and contingency operations with partner nations and strategic partnership with the US Armed Forces.
This is not the first time for the year that Guyana has conducted a joint naval operation with the US.
In January, the US Coast Guard conducted a joint patrol with the GDF Coast Guard in Guyana’s territorial waters to combat illegal fishing.
During that operation, the US used its Cutter Stone vessel to patrol alongside the GDF’s Metal Hawks and the Eagle.
That naval operation stemmed from a Ship-rider agreement signed in September 2020 by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo and GDF’s Chief of Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess.
The agreement allows the US Coast Guard to patrol Guyana’s waters alongside the GDF Coast Guard to combat illicit activities.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC powers Carlos Peterson-Griffith to World Classic Powerlifting Championships

NSC powers Carlos Peterson-Griffith to World Classic Powerlifting...

Sep 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission yesterday covered in totality, the cost for Carlos Peterson-Griffith to attend the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad,...
Read More
Sunshine cart off ORSCA Grand champion trophy

Sunshine cart off ORSCA Grand champion trophy

Sep 22, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division team defeat RHCCCC to lift RHT 51st anniversary trophy

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division team...

Sep 22, 2021

Guyana Lottery Company supports Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club

Guyana Lottery Company supports Linden Bauxite...

Sep 22, 2021

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s in England

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable...

Sep 21, 2021

Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female tourney

Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female...

Sep 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]