Fagundes’ relatives hold another protest demanding justice for his murder

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts” last night held another peaceful protest in the form of vigil at the same spot where he was murdered in a hail of bullets on May 21.

His family members held up placards in front of Palm Court located on Main Street, Georgetown, demanding justice and questioning the reasons as to why detectives have not yet arrested a suspect in the matter.

This is the second protest they have held at the location within the last two months.

Yesterday marks six months since Fagundes was killed after stepping out of Palm Court to move his friend, Roger Khan’s pick-up closer to the entrance.

Detectives have made progress in the case, and according to the relatives, they have even named a prime suspect behind the murder.

Six months later, that individual is still to be arrested and the relatives have related that the suspect would be seen driving around the city every day and taking photographs with politicians.