Latest update September 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fagundes’ relatives hold another protest demanding justice for his murder

Sep 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Ricardo Fagundes better known as “Paper Shorts” last night held another peaceful protest in the form of vigil at the same spot where he was murdered in a hail of bullets on May 21.

Family members protesting in front of Palm Court last evening.

His family members held up placards in front of Palm Court located on Main Street, Georgetown, demanding justice and questioning the reasons as to why detectives have not yet arrested a suspect in the matter.
This is the second protest they have held at the location within the last two months.
Yesterday marks six months since Fagundes was killed after stepping out of Palm Court to move his friend, Roger Khan’s pick-up closer to the entrance.
Detectives have made progress in the case, and according to the relatives, they have even named a prime suspect behind the murder.
Six months later, that individual is still to be arrested and the relatives have related that the suspect would be seen driving around the city every day and taking photographs with politicians.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

NSC powers Carlos Peterson-Griffith to World Classic Powerlifting Championships

NSC powers Carlos Peterson-Griffith to World Classic Powerlifting...

Sep 22, 2021

Kaieteur News – The National Sports Commission yesterday covered in totality, the cost for Carlos Peterson-Griffith to attend the 2021 World Classic Powerlifting Championships in Halmstad,...
Read More
Sunshine cart off ORSCA Grand champion trophy

Sunshine cart off ORSCA Grand champion trophy

Sep 22, 2021

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division team defeat RHCCCC to lift RHT 51st anniversary trophy

RHT Namilco Thunderbolt Flour First Division team...

Sep 22, 2021

Guyana Lottery Company supports Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycling Club

Guyana Lottery Company supports Linden Bauxite...

Sep 22, 2021

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable exposure with WI U19s in England

Nandu and Thorne return home after invaluable...

Sep 21, 2021

Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female tourney

Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female...

Sep 21, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]