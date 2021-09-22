Elderly female security guard collapses and dies on the job

Kaieteur News – An elderly female security guard, who was based at David Persaud Limited, a construction equipment supplier located at Happy Acres, East Coast Demerara, collapsed and died on the job in the predawn hours of yesterday.

Based on information received from a representative of the business entity, they were informed that the female employee, who has been identified as Yvette Wilson, 65, of Paradise, East Coast, Demerara, was found dead.

It was reported that the woman, who was a security guard and was attached to MMC Security Services Inc., died sometime around 03:00hrs yesterday. The rep. said he is not aware of any other information, because the woman was not listed as a worker in the records of the organisation.

However, the daughter of the deceased woman explained, in a video on social media, that her mother wasn’t feeling well for some time. She shared that her mother called her on Monday night and said that she was experiencing shortness of breath. The daughter indicated that she asked how come this was so, and her mother said she didn’t know the reason.

The daughter further stated that, “I asked her if she had called MMC Security to explain to them what had happened, so that someone can relieve her from the job, to which she said she did, but that there is no one to relieve her so she can’t leave.” Her mother reportedly told her that she asked them to send someone to take her to the hospital. I then decided to go to my mother’s workplace to wait with her.

The distraught daughter said that 30 minutes later, she arrived at her mother’s workplace, but no one came to take her mom to the hospital.

She said, “I told mommy to come let’s go and she explained that she can’t leave the hut, because no one is here. I got angry with her and shouted telling her ‘mom come into this car, because if you fall down and dead’, they gon find someone to replace you.’”

They then left and went to the hospital, where the mother was examined by a doctor and given some medication.

Moreover, the daughter indicated that even after that incident, the organisation [MMC Security] allowed her mother to return to work the next day, despite her condition. Sadly, the daughter said early the next morning, she received a call informing her that her mother had died.

The relatives of the woman, who were visibly upset and sad in the video, said that the manager of the organisation refused to give any other comment. However, a cousin of the deceased, who also works at the organisation, stated that workers were calling for a long time on the radio for someone to help and no one came.

A representative from MMC Security said that the woman was on duty at the time, and all he knows is that she died and someone summoned the ambulance and called the police.

The relatives noted that when the company learnt of the woman’s death, they removed her boots and cap and took it away.

A post mortem examination will be done to determine the cause of death.