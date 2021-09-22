De advisory gan hurt de economy

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Uncle Sam issue a warning to dem nationals about de risk of flying to Guyana because of de COVID-19 situation. Dem people outside Guyana recognise de danger dat we deh in.

But we leaders dem nah doing nuttin much fuh arrest de situation. Dem doing de same thing wah dem bin doing fuh months now and hoping fuh different results.

Well, de different results aint good news. De cases and deaths skyrocketing. De guvament frighten fuh impose lockdown because dem nah want de economy get affect and people fuh suffer. But people gan suffer more because when all dem foreign countries read bout Uncle Sam advisory dem nah gan want come hay. And we done know how de foreign dollars important to we economy.

Is better de guvament did bite de bullet and tek some action rather dan allow de situation fuh get out ah hand. Frank still talking slow, slow, but de virus moving fast, fast!

Irfaat gan America and de Vee Pee follow he. You and me leff fuh battle with de people wah nah want wear dem mask properly, wah breaking curfew, wah following de guvament and attending social events and nah wan go and get vaccinated.

Dem boys seh Uncle Sam advisory gan not only discourage people from coming here. It gan mek it harder fuh Guyanese to go to America. Watch and see! De Americans can tighten up on persons from Guyana visiting dem country.

By time Christmas reach, Guyanese gan gat fuh be fully vaccinated, get a PCR test, plus quarantine upon arrival in Uncle Sam. And dem boys nah blame Uncle Sam.

Talk half and just watch and see!