COVID-19 claims the lives of five more persons

Latest update September 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that five more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 738.
According to the Health Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of five unvaccinated persons. The fatalities are that of two men – a 43-year-old from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), a 92-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), and three women – a 74-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supernaam) and a 78-year-old and an 85-year-old from Region Four.
The Ministry reported, too, that all five persons died over a three-day period (September 19 to 21) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 141 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 29,824.
Presently, there are 30 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 155 persons in institutional isolation, 3,525 in home isolation and two in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 25,376 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
