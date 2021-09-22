Latest update September 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Cop and suspected bandit shot during arrest scuffle

Sep 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A police officer who is attached to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and a suspected bandit are currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), after they were shot at the same time as law enforcement officials were executing an arrest.

Deputy Director of the Force’s Corporate Communication Unit (CCU), Stan Gouveia.

The incident reportedly occurred sometime around 10:35hrs yesterday at Leopold Street, Werk-en-Rust; Georgetown.
According to a report that was released by the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Deputy Director, Stan Gouveia, indicated that a party of policemen was responding to an alleged robbery under arms, when they apprehended the two male suspects, one a 20-year-old, and the other, a 24-year-old.
While making the arrest, a scuffle ensued between the suspects and a police officer. Investigators noted that the 20-year-old man held on to the police officer’s firearm, trying to disarm him. The firearm discharged during the struggle for possession and control of the weapon, leading to both the police officer and one of the suspects being shot in the left thighs. Additionally, the police report indicated that the duo allegedly robbed a 68-year-old man of a gold chain and an artificial gold band. Both injured persons were escorted to the GPHC. The other suspect is in police custody, as investigations continue.

