Bids in for over $200M in Govt. projects

Latest update September 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened bids at the Ministry of Finance, with over $200 million in engineer’s estimates slated for some six government agencies’ projects.
Some of these projects are for the rehabilitation of roads in Region Three, the construction of a 300m heavy duty revetment at the Albion Estate, and the construction of a Medex building at the University of Guyana.
Also, bids were in for an independent administrator to prepare the country’s 3rd EITI report.
Below are the companies and their bids:
GUYSUCO
Construction of 300m Heavy Duty Revetment at Albion Estate Lot 1 and Lot 2.
Supply and delivery of Lot 1: Three new mill rollers for Blairmont, Lot 2: Three mill rollers for Rose Hall.
Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development- Region Three- Essequibo Islands West Demerara
Rehabilitation of Pre-Fab Housing Scheme Road, Uitvlugt
Construction of Last Cross Street Centre Dam, Good Intent
Ministry of Education
Construction of Medex Building, University of Guyana Tain Campus- Berbice
Ministry of Public Works
Lot 96: Maintenance of Mara Access Road (A) and Lot 97: Maintenance of Mara Access Road (B).
Office of the Prime Minister- National Data Management Authority
Procurement of computers for the National Data Management Authority.
Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce
Rehabilitation of concrete and wooden office building.
Protected Areas Commission
Replacement and Installation of Batteries and Solar charges controller at Kaieteur National Park.
Ministry of Natural Resources
Consultancy Services for Independent Administrator Services for Preparation of Guyana’s 3rd EITI report.
