Things do not come out until they do

Kaieteur News – People are good at putting up honourable fronts, and the more educated, powerful, and well-placed they are, the better they are at putting up these hypocritical, two-faced fronts. They fool a lot of people for a long time, until they get caught, or they trip themselves up leading to their hard fall.

This was what happened in South Carolina with a prominent attorney, a rich, well-connected mover and shaker, whose hidden past is catching up with him, to the disbelief of those close, the astonishment of those who could not imagine such in the wealthy, well-polished practitioner of the timeless arts of double life and deception.

The New York Times of September 15th shared the troubling story: “Alex Murdaugh to surrender for the staging of his own killing.” If it was Hollywood, it would qualify as a thriller, given that this Murdaugh “is at the centre of multiple investigations” including “charges that he staged his own assassination, even as he continued to deny any involvement in the killing of his family.” In addition to those felonies, the disgraced attorney “faces charges including conspiracy to commit insurance fraud” and “asking a client to shoot him so that his other son could collect on a $10 million insurance policy.” The list continues with a bizarre addition, namely, “the 2018 death of a housekeeper at Mr. Murdaugh’s home.” The housekeeper’s mysterious death comes to light, because Mr. Murdaugh failed to honour an agreement reached for a half million settlement. Further, the coroner is saying that the “natural” causes reason on the housekeeper’s death certificate is “inconsistent: with what was labelled as a “trip and fall” accident. Finally, leaders at his family-owned law firm had to terminate him, because of millions in missing funds, as were all detailed in the New York Times article referenced.

It is the shabby tale of a rich, politically connected man, who said what the law was, how it applied to him, ensured that it never did to him (or his own), and made men and the law dance to his bidding. It was a piece of cake, with many wink and nod deals done among friends. Murdaugh and his family have long controlled the system and network of other powerful people in that part of South Carolina, who look out for their own. Now the bottom has fallen out, and his fall from the heights could not have been more abrupt, more revealing.

In language familiar to Guyanese, ‘moon duz run til day ketch am.’ We also have smart alecks cum political powerhouses, who have run rings around a compromised system answerable to them only. A few Guyanese men stand head and shoulders above the rest of the crooked pack, when the litany of their skullduggeries are considered. To be sure, the other locals in mostly political, but also legal, commercial, and various sectors, are not saints, but a pack of snakes that prey upon the Guyanese people, and like spitting cobras spurt venom in the eyes of those perceived as challengers or enemies. They will stand no objectors, take good care of any who dare to interfere their deceptive narratives, their corrupt actions.

Guyanese know them well, they are noted for employing all kinds of camouflaging tricks, hiding behind smooth well-prepared words, bending the law to suit their whims, and skilled at showing a bright brass face. Like Murdaugh before his devastating fall, a few are hailed as heroes currently. They usually deceive this way, until the secret bottom of their lives fall from below them, and the real men behind the mask are exposed for the world to marvel at the spectacle. It is usually not a pretty sight, horror stories long concealed from sight, but slowly coming to light.

We have had them here for the last 60 years, but some of the arrogant ones of today trump all those who went before. Those were terrible, but the oil confirms today’s hustlers make them look like amateurs. And we have them here at the heights. It’s a matter of time, but like the once powerful and untouchable South Carolinian, Alex Murdaugh, the truth doesn’t come out, until it comes out. Then the floodgates collapse.