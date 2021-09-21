Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Santa deh pun strike

Sep 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Santa Claus decide dat he nat coming to Guyana dis year. He seh COVID spreading too fast in de country and he too putting restrictions. He only going to dem countries where more dan half of de population fully vaccinated.
He seh he not coming to Guyana till people get dem vaccines. But he promise to still deliver toys to all dem children.
“So what difference it mek?” one child ask, “we still getting de toys.”
Santa replied, “Christmas gifts will be delivered in Guyana on January 8 this year instead of December 25. I have to quarantine for 14 days.”
Some children nah kay bout Christmas. Dem nah kay bout Santa Claus as long as dem get dem presents.
Dem boys does wonder how many children dese days believe in Santa Claus. In dem boys days a person use to have four stages in life. Stage 1 was believing in Santa Claus. Stage 2 was when yuh stop believing in Santa Claus. Stage 3 was becoming Santa Claus to all yuh children and grandchildren. And Stage 4 is when you start fuh look like Santa Claus.
Some parents does mek dem children lose faith in Santa Claus. One time a child ask he father, “Daddy why does Santa come only once a year?”
De father replied, “Because for de rest of de time he in jail fuh breaking and entering.”
Talk half and pray fuh Father Christmas leff something under de tree fuh yuh!

