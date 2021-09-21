Pensioner placed before the court for fraud

Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2021 News
– Allegedly pretended to sell land that is not hers
Kaieteur News – Sixty-six-year-old Loren Graham was yesterday released on bail when she appeared before a City Magistrate for allegedly pretending that she was in a position to sell a parcel of land.
Graham appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. She denied the charge which alleges that between September 1, 2021 and September 17, 2021, at Georgetown, she conspired with others and falsely pretended to Leon Joseph, a real estate agent, that she was in a position to sell a parcel of land at Lot 924 Eccles, East Bank Demerara, while knowing same to be false.
Police prosecutor, Annalisa Brummell, objected to bail being granted to the pensioner on the ground, that she allegedly gave a statement admitting to the crime. However, Senior Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and the matter was adjourned to October 18, 2021.
Sep 21, 2021Kaieteur News – Guyanese Under-19 players, Matthew Nandu and Isai Thorne returned home on Sunday last after participating in the just-concluded West Indies tour of England. The two players...
Sep 21, 2021
Sep 21, 2021
Sep 21, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – One of the most painful ironies of civilization, is that the ordinary folks want to be ruled by educated... more
Kaieteur News – In less than six weeks, the number of active COVID-19 coronavirus cases has increased five times. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]