Pensioner placed before the court for fraud

Sep 21, 2021 News

– Allegedly pretended to sell land that is not hers

Kaieteur News – Sixty-six-year-old Loren Graham was yesterday released on bail when she appeared before a City Magistrate for allegedly pretending that she was in a position to sell a parcel of land.

Loren Graham at court yesterday.

Graham appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. She denied the charge which alleges that between September 1, 2021 and September 17, 2021, at Georgetown, she conspired with others and falsely pretended to Leon Joseph, a real estate agent, that she was in a position to sell a parcel of land at Lot 924 Eccles, East Bank Demerara, while knowing same to be false.
Police prosecutor, Annalisa Brummell, objected to bail being granted to the pensioner on the ground, that she allegedly gave a statement admitting to the crime. However, Senior Magistrate Daly granted bail in the sum of $300,000 and the matter was adjourned to October 18, 2021.

