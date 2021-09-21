Local Chess ladies perform well at BCF all female tourney

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s female Chess players performed admirably at the Margaret Prince Memorial Rapid Online Female Tournament which was held online and hosted by the Women’s Sub-Committee of the Barbados Chess Federation.

Competitors contested seven rounds last Saturday and Sunday with 58 females from around the Caribbean including 13 Guyanese. Jessica Callender ended with an impressive 4.5 points. Pooja Lam, Sherlyta Campayne and Nellisha Johnson all ended on 4 points each while Maliha Rajkumar and Naomi Barkoye gained 3 points each.

Callender, the reigning University of Guyana Female Champion who placed 15th in the tournament, won her games against non-Guyanese counterparts Victoria Powell, Rashida Corbin, Kayla Martin and Guyanese Nellisha Johnson who lost on time.

Thirteen-year-old up and coming player, Pooja Lam, a student of the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School, placed a notable 17th place with wins against Meghalaya Haughton-Pathaw, Alesha Lovell, Celine Mohamed and fellow Guyanese and Queen’s College student, Naomi Barkoye.

Sherlyta Campayne and Nellisha Johnson, who both participated recently in the Fide Online Olympiad, continued to showcase their talent and promise as some of the top female players in Guyana.

Junior players such as Maliha Rajkumar, Naomi Barkoye, Adia Alphonso, Anaya Lall and Aniyah Couchman and Pooja Lam are all currently being trained under the Chess-In-Schools programme sanctioned by the FIDE Development Fund by International Master, Mr. Atanu Lahiri. Other players who took part in the tournament were Shazeeda Rahim, Naila Rahaman, Shelby Williams and Areanna Singh.

In an invited comment, Calendar, who is a journalist at MTV News Update, stated that, “ (I) believe I was able to perform well at this tournament since the Guyana Chess Federation has helped me stay very active competitively this year but I can definitely see where I have more room for improvement moving forward.”