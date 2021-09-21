G/Town Central undertakes education and empowerment project at children’s home

Latest update September 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – In collaboration with corporate partners, the Rotary and Rotaract Clubs of Georgetown Central, on September 11 and 18, 2021, executed a two-phase project to educate and empower girls at the Hauraruni Children’s Home, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.The project, which coincides with Rotary Basic Education and Literacy Month, will positively impact 22 girls under 18 years of age who reside at the Home, according to a release issued by Lloyd David, the Public Image Chair of Rotary Club of Georgetown Central.
The girls, according to the release, benefited from guidance and empowerment sessions facilitated to widen their perspectives on life’s opportunities so they can develop a mindset which will allow them to positively contribute to society.
A quantity of furniture (desks and benches) was constructed and donated to the Home to increase comfort and encourage learning by the children. Book racks, dry erase boards, markers, erasers, and other stationery materials were also provided along with hampers containing personal care supplies for the girls.Meanwhile, as a food source, Rotarians and Rotaractors resuscitated the Home’s kitchen garden by installing a permanent shed and replanting a variety of vegetable seedlings. Additionally, decorative and fruit trees were planted in brightly painted tyres to enhance the landscape.The children and guardians of the Hauraruni Children’s Home collectively expressed their gratitude to Rotarians and Rotaractors of Georgetown Central for extending their arms of kindness and support to them. Going forward, both Clubs will collaboratively and separately continue to serve communities across Guyana where the opportunities and resources are available.
