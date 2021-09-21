Cop accused of brutalising ‘wife’ walks free

– after victim tells court to discontinue matter

Kaieteur News – Sereste Brittlebank, the cop who had made headlines in the media for brutalising his common-law-wife until she fell unconscious, walked free yesterday after the victim reportedly told the court to discontinue the matter.

Brittlebank had gone into hiding after he had severely beaten the woman for hours on Thursday, July 1, last at her home located at Mahaica on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), but had turned himself into police seven days later after the media exposed his brutal act.

He was remanded to prison for the offence on Monday, July 12, 2021, by Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Vigilance Magistrate Court.

During his second court appearance later that month, Monday July 26, the cop was released on $50,000 bail and was ordered to return to court yesterday.

Brittlebank did show-up at court but he was set free after the woman he had beaten offered no evidence against him and asked the court to discontinue the matter.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, the woman said, “That’s all on me, I made him walk free. I went to court today (yesterday) and I tell the court that I don’t want to go on with the matter no more. I can’t deal with it anymore. It was a lot on me. I just want to go on with my normal life.”

Fighting for justice on behalf of the woman was the United Bridge Builders Mission (UBBM) but their efforts have gone vain following her decision.

Brittlebank was accused of beating the woman causing her to fall unconscious at least three times.

She had revealed that he had commenced his assault at one of his friend’s birthday party around 23:30hrs on July 1, following an argument they had. She had reportedly accused him of being unfaithful to her.

The beating had continued for the next three and half hours and had ended around 01:30hrs the following day. Brittlebank had reportedly fled before police came and had gone into hiding. His victim had later reached out to the media for help after she alleged that he was threatening to kill her if she continued to talk about the assault.