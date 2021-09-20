Woman set on fire by husband dies

Kaieteur News – Sandramma Raju, 29, the woman who was set afire by her husband about a week ago succumbed to her injuries on Saturday around 19:00hrs.

Raju, a lab technician formerly attached to the Skeldon Public Hospital and a mother of five-year-old girl was reportedly set alight by her husband, Ganeshwar Sheocharran, following an argument they had on Monday, September 13 at their home in Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

Her parents were alerted about the incident around 12:30hrs that day by Raju’s nephew and had rushed to her home where they found her badly burnt. She was taken to hospital where she was placed in the Burn Care Unit (ICU). Doctors battled there to save her life but they lost the fight on Saturday.

Her husband had fled all the way to the United States of America (USA), but was eventually nabbed on September 15 by American authorities at the John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport and sent back to Guyana.

His capture was made possible after Guyanese police relayed intelligence to its American counterpart that a wanted suspect was heading there.

Sheocharran, has since been placed before the courts and remanded for the heinous act.

However, now that she is dead, it expected that he will be recharged with her murder.