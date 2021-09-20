T&T based non-profit invites Guyanese to join virtual cancer patient navigation training

– application deadline is October 6

The Caribbean Cancer Research Initiative (CCRI), a Trinidad and Tobago (T&T-based) non-profit is inviting Guyanese for its 3rd annual Cancer Patient Navigation Training Programme which will be held virtually.

This training programme which slated to commence on November 1st, 2021, was developed by a multi-disciplinary team of experts that considered the unique challenges to cancer management for patients in the Caribbean region.

The CCRI’s ultimate aim is to build local and regional capacity in patient navigation through its training programmes.

According to a statement issued by the group, the main focus is to train health care worker caregivers in the aspects of patient navigation which is a patient-centered healthcare model that focuses on eliminating barriers to timely diagnosis and management of chronic diseases such as cancer.

The non-profit explained in the release that, “Patient navigation is successful because it facilitates the timely movement of patients through complex healthcare continuums, and provides needed emotional and practical support to patients and their family. This function is most effectively carried out through a one-on-one relationship between the patient navigator and the patient. Persons who complete the training successfully will be able to support friends, family and other patients as a patient navigator.”

As such, anyone with the following qualifications are eligible and encouraged to apply. Those who qualify may include registered nurses with experience in oncology and/or formal oncology training , a BSc. degree in a health/medicine or related field for example counseling, pharmacy, psychology, social work or cancer patient/survivors or a caregiver with an interest in being a patient navigator.

The application deadline is October 6, 2021 at 11:59 pm. For information on the programme and application process, please see the following link: https://www.ccrinitiative.com/cancer-patient-navigation-training-program/.

The CCRI’s Cancer Patient Navigation Training Programme is sponsored by Maitri Diagnostics. The CCRI is a non-profit organisation that focuses on cancer research and evidence-based interventions for the Caribbean region

The group says that persons will also be eligible to be hired by CCRI as a cancer patient navigator.

