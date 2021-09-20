Security guard injured, brother killed during brawl at Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling

Kaieteur News – The family of Sigmol Gouveia, a labourer, has been thrown into state of mourning after learning that he was killed during a brawl at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling by an unidentified man on Saturday night. His brother, Neville Gouveia, a security guard attached to the Stelling is now left hospitalised as he tried to defend his brother during the incident.

According to police reports, the brothers were attacked sometime around 23:15hrs while at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling boat house.

It was reported to detectives that about 23:10hrs, a vessel had arrived at the boat house with three unidentified men inside. There, one of the men exited while the remaining two stayed on the boat and headed out back to the Demerara River.

A short while after, a verbal confrontation ensued between Gouveia (deceased) and the unidentified man as he was told that he could not use the area for passage. He was then advised by one of the brothers to call the persons in the boat that left to pick him up from the area, since he was not authorised to pass.

The man reportedly made the call but another heated argument erupted between him and the brothers during which he stabbed Gouveia about his abdomen. Upon seeing this, the security guard ended up in a scuffle with the suspect, which resulted in him being stabbed too.

Yesterday, when Kaieteur News visited the boat house, an eyewitness who is usually there told reporters that indeed the brothers informed the man that he could not pass through the compound. According to the eyewitness, the men started to argue during which one of the brothers armed himself with a piece of wood in an attempt to hit the suspect.

According to the eyewitness, “De man tell he to come out the compound and he nah want come out the compound. They argue and argue , then one of them pick up a wood to go lash de man and dem nah bother lash de man, so the man decide to run in and start jook them,” the eyewitness recalled. He added that while running to render assistance to the brothers, Sigmol Gouveia had already collapsed a short distance away and became unresponsive. The eyewitness stated that in bid to get help, he had to jump over a gate and ran to the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station, which was a short distance away from where the incident occurred.

According to him, Gouveia received about three stabs while the security guard received two.

The police statement further revealed that, the boat had returned to pick up the alleged attacker but with eight more persons on board. They were all armed with cutlasses and pieces of wood while they collected the suspect and headed in an unknown direction.

Both brothers were rushed to the West Demerara Hospital by policemen. Gouveia was pronounced dead on arrival and the security guard was admitted in a stable condition.

The police in Region Three have since commenced their investigation into the attack of the two brothers but no one was arrested up to press time.