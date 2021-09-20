Ministry of Health records 12 more COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sep 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported that 12 more persons, who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 725. The Ministry reported that the latest fatalities are that of nine unvaccinated persons and three partially vaccinated persons.
The fatalities are that of five women, a 71-year-old from Region Two (Pomeroon Supernaam), a 74-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), a 72-year-old, a 60-year-old and a 68-year-old all from Region Three (Essequibo Islands –West Demerara) and that of seven men, a 53-year-old from Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), a 70-year-old from Region Two, a 74-year-old, a 72-year-old and a 57-year-old all from Region Three, and a 56-year-old and an 82-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
According to the Health Ministry, all 12 persons died over a 10-day period (September 10 to 19) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 208 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 29,553.
Presently, there are 33 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 158 persons in institutional isolation, 3,637 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, 25,000 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.

