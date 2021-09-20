Man survives after being riddled with bullets during execution attempt

Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a 27-year-old resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown survived after he was riddled with bullets by men on a motorcycle who had tried to execute him.
Investigators declined to reveal the identity of the victim for security reasons but related that he had to undergo emergency surgery for the multiple gunshot wounds, which he sustained to his body.
A police report detailed that the men tried to kill him around 00:15hrs while he was standing in front of “Odingo Shop” located in D-Field Sophia.
The motive behind the execution attempt is unknown at this time but detectives have learnt that the gunmen rode up in front of the shop on a red and white motorcycle. They reportedly approached their victim and started an argument with him.
During the argument, the pillion rider drew a handgun from his pants waist and opened fire on the victim shooting him several times before escaping along with his accomplice on the motorcycle.
Persons who sought cover during the shooting, rushed to the injured man’s aid and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted immediately and sent to the operation room for an emergency surgery. Detectives reported that the victim bore at least six gunshot wounds, one to his chest, one to his thigh, one to his groin, one to his buttocks, one to his back and another to his lower abdomen.
Doctors have related to police that he is in a stable but serious condition. The hunt is on for the suspects.
