Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man survives after being riddled with bullets during execution attempt

Sep 20, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, a 27-year-old resident of Sophia, Greater Georgetown survived after he was riddled with bullets by men on a motorcycle who had tried to execute him.
Investigators declined to reveal the identity of the victim for security reasons but related that he had to undergo emergency surgery for the multiple gunshot wounds, which he sustained to his body.
A police report detailed that the men tried to kill him around 00:15hrs while he was standing in front of “Odingo Shop” located in D-Field Sophia.
The motive behind the execution attempt is unknown at this time but detectives have learnt that the gunmen rode up in front of the shop on a red and white motorcycle. They reportedly approached their victim and started an argument with him.
During the argument, the pillion rider drew a handgun from his pants waist and opened fire on the victim shooting him several times before escaping along with his accomplice on the motorcycle.
Persons who sought cover during the shooting, rushed to the injured man’s aid and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted immediately and sent to the operation room for an emergency surgery. Detectives reported that the victim bore at least six gunshot wounds, one to his chest, one to his thigh, one to his groin, one to his buttocks, one to his back and another to his lower abdomen.
Doctors have related to police that he is in a stable but serious condition. The hunt is on for the suspects.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

EBFA / ATC receive support from FreshCo Supermarket & Pure AQUA

EBFA / ATC receive support from FreshCo Supermarket & Pure AQUA

Sep 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Academy Training Centre (ATC) has received a time boost with two corporate entities on the East Bank Corridor partnering with the...
Read More
Walter Grant Stuart wins Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race

Walter Grant Stuart wins Victor Macedo Memorial...

Sep 20, 2021

GFF President visits GFA, ATC at GFC Ground

GFF President visits GFA, ATC at GFC Ground

Sep 20, 2021

Five athletes from Upper Demerara Track Club to compete

Five athletes from Upper Demerara Track Club to...

Sep 19, 2021

Guyana & WS United Track specialist James Joseph earns gold and silver

Guyana & WS United Track specialist James...

Sep 19, 2021

President Ali to meet with several Heads of Govt., int’l organisations in New York

President Ali to meet with several Heads of...

Sep 19, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • “Do suh, nah like suh”

    No one should be surprised at the song which has been produced denigrating the Minister of Education. The colonial experience... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]