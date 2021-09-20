Like CJIA, Sheriff-Mandela project is another mess – Minister Edghill

Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, stated during a recent interview with Globespan that the Sheriff-Mandela road project is another mess that his government inherited. The Public Works Minister further described the road expansion project as being similar to that of the US$160M and counting Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) expansion project.
The road expansion project which was awarded to the tune of US$31M was launched in 2018 but was subsequently halted after the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) government threatened to take the project from the Chinese contractor, Sinohydro Corporation. However, after taking office last year, the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government recommenced the project.
During the interview, titled ‘Infrastructural Development and Guyana’s Future,’ Minister Edghill was questioned on the completion of the road project to which he stated that it is another mess akin to the CJIA expansion project as he noted several setbacks that plagued the project’s completion.
The Minister noted that the first setback was when the PPP/C government attained office and realised that nothing was done on the project for more than a year. He also stated, “The programme was filled with controversy, the consultant, the contractor and the project engineer were at each other, and not a good environment existed…”
According to the Minister, this then led to him getting everyone back at the starting table while adding that by September 2020, work had recommenced on the road. He further stated that a drone image would show the work that has been done thus far.
The Minister also revealed that the contractor had contacted him indicating that he would like to start buying asphalt from the Government’s asphalt plant, since his subcontractor is unable to provide the asphalt in the quantity and the rate that he would like in order to get the project pushing to reach the adjusted October 31, 2021, deadline.
Kaieteur News previously reported that in November 2019, the road expansion project was halted after the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) ceased funding due to non-compliance of the contractor with health, safety and traffic management standards.
At the time of the suspension, Former Minister with responsibility for Public Works, David Patterson noted that the issues brought about by the contractor’s negligence had persisted, even though the company was engaged on its shortcomings. “Sinohydro was warned on several occasions to rectify these issues but unfortunately, the majority of failures identified remained outstanding,” the former Minister had stated.
Nevertheless, the Public Infrastructure Minister at the time said that the contractor will foot the bill for road safety works undertaken by the government.
It was reported that with an injection of $6.4B, the road project will see the rehabilitation of pavements, construction of bridges, culverts and a pedestrian overhead walkway at North Ruimveldt, along with traffic and drainage upgrades.
It is the intention to also extend the design life of the pavement and all roadway structures to a minimum of 20 years from the expected end of construction.
Moreover, in relation to the CJIA expansion project that the Minister made reference to while discussing the road expansion project – that project contract was signed since in 2011 under then President, Bharrat Jagdeo, and was passed through the truncated presidency of Donald Ramotar, and the project is yet to be completed.
As the cost for the CJIA expansion project continues to climb, Minister Edghill had stated that the final cost would not surpass US$200M.
Sep 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Academy Training Centre (ATC) has received a time boost with two corporate entities on the East Bank Corridor partnering with the...
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a part of my theorising on the class structure in Guyana in this column that is going to be... more
No one should be surprised at the song which has been produced denigrating the Minister of Education. The colonial experience... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]