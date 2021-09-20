US tech-solutions giant forms strategic partnership with local company

– to help Guyana accelerate water infrastructure goals

Kaieteur News – Healixa, Inc., one of America’s giants in providing technological solutions for

the health, water, and green-tech industries recently announced that it has formed a strategic alliance with Vitality Inc., a seasoned Guyanese company led by socially-minded entrepreneurs. Following this announcement, it was noted in a missive to the press that an engagement was held with several Ministers of Guyana and officials attached to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

This meeting was organised by Anter Narine, a prominent business leader promoting bi-lateral relationships between US and Guyanese companies.

Mr. Narine according to the media release said, “The US and Guyanese businesses are teaming up to deliver highly sophisticated projects that include climate resilient water infrastructure, virtual high quality accessible health care, and clean energy. I was delighted to hear of how both companies plan on using Healixa’s technology to address some of the biggest challenges facing the rapidly growing economy of Guyana.”

Mr. Narine continued, “We were grateful to present Healixa’s water technology to Government Ministers, namely the Minister of Housing and Water, the Honourable Collin Croal. We were also grateful to introduce our technology to Irfan Akhtar, the Deputy Representative of UNICEF in Guyana…We believe Healixa’s water technology can solve a number of priority items for Guyana.

In his remarks, Mahaish Ramoutar, CEO of Vitality Inc. thanked the Ministries and UNICEF for reviewing Healixa’s new innovations to help quickly advance the priorities of the people of Guyana. He was keen to note that Healixa’s Atmospheric Water Harvesting® provides an opportunity to build truly climate resilient communities while adding that Dr. Peter R. Ramsaroop, the Chief Investment Officer and CEO at the Guyana Office for Investments, was also helpful in providing information and suggestions on a possible path forward. The Guyanese businessman said, “We look forward to the next steps and are excited to be able to provide a solution with such a significant social benefit.”

As for Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa, he noted his pleasure in being able to meet with members of the PPP/C administration which is seeking innovative ways to help the people of Guyana. “We are confident that our Atmospheric Water Harvesting® can help accelerate the water infrastructure goals of the current administration.” Parker continued, “As we look at the global water crisis, there is an increased importance for international knowledge exchange and policy dialogue. We appreciate the Guyanese Ministers sharing both their challenges and priorities, and we look forward to being a resource as they continue to accomplish their goals.”