Govt. offering over 14 post-graduate scholarship programmes for oil, energy sectors

Kaieteur News – The Government through the Ministry of Public Service is now offering post-graduate level scholarships in oil and gas related fields.

The government is also offering post-graduate level scholarships in fields related to sustainability and renewable energy, consistent with its mandate to ground Guyana’s development in its Low Carbon Development Strategy.

The awards being offered would allow scholars to commence online study in the year 2021/2022 with the Scottish Robert Gordon University based in Aberdeen.

Robert Gordon University ranks among the top 100 universities in the UK according to The Guardian, Complete University Guide, and The Times & The Sunday Times. The latter publication named Robert Gordon, the Scottish University of the Year in 2020.

The scholarships being offered are for the following certifications:

· Master of Science in Solar Energy Systems

· Master of Science in Subsea Engineering

· Master of Science in Oil and Gas Engineering

· Master of Science in Drilling and Well Engineering

· Master of Science in Asset Integrity Management

· Master of Science in Petroleum Production Engineering

· Master of Science in Quality Management

· Master of Science in Project Management

· Master of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management

· Master of Science in Human Resource Management

· Master of Science in Health, Safety and Risk Management

· Master of Science in Energy Management

· Master of business Administration in Oil and Gas Management

· Master of Business Administration in Sustainability and Energy Transitions

To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be below the age of 35, and must be the holder of a valid Guyanese passport. Applicants are also required to have a Bachelor’s Degree. The specific field of study required is different for each programme, though some of the scholarships will accept Bachelor’s degrees from any discipline. To apply or seek more information, visit the website of the Ministry of Public Service. Closing date for submissions is October 1, 2021.