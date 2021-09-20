Govt. offering over 14 post-graduate scholarship programmes for oil, energy sectors

Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Government through the Ministry of Public Service is now offering post-graduate level scholarships in oil and gas related fields.
The government is also offering post-graduate level scholarships in fields related to sustainability and renewable energy, consistent with its mandate to ground Guyana’s development in its Low Carbon Development Strategy.
The awards being offered would allow scholars to commence online study in the year 2021/2022 with the Scottish Robert Gordon University based in Aberdeen.
Robert Gordon University ranks among the top 100 universities in the UK according to The Guardian, Complete University Guide, and The Times & The Sunday Times. The latter publication named Robert Gordon, the Scottish University of the Year in 2020.
The scholarships being offered are for the following certifications:
· Master of Science in Solar Energy Systems
· Master of Science in Subsea Engineering
· Master of Science in Oil and Gas Engineering
· Master of Science in Drilling and Well Engineering
· Master of Science in Asset Integrity Management
· Master of Science in Petroleum Production Engineering
· Master of Science in Quality Management
· Master of Science in Project Management
· Master of Science in Procurement and Supply Chain Management
· Master of Science in Human Resource Management
· Master of Science in Health, Safety and Risk Management
· Master of Science in Energy Management
· Master of business Administration in Oil and Gas Management
· Master of Business Administration in Sustainability and Energy Transitions
To be eligible for the scholarships, applicants must be below the age of 35, and must be the holder of a valid Guyanese passport. Applicants are also required to have a Bachelor’s Degree. The specific field of study required is different for each programme, though some of the scholarships will accept Bachelor’s degrees from any discipline. To apply or seek more information, visit the website of the Ministry of Public Service. Closing date for submissions is October 1, 2021.
Sep 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Academy Training Centre (ATC) has received a time boost with two corporate entities on the East Bank Corridor partnering with the...
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a part of my theorising on the class structure in Guyana in this column that is going to be... more
No one should be surprised at the song which has been produced denigrating the Minister of Education. The colonial experience... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]