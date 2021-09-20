Goldsmith attacked, robbed during home invasion

Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 20, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A goldsmith was on Saturday last, beaten by three armed bandits during a home invasion.
According to a police report, the incident occurred at Westminister Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, around 20:45hours.
It was stated that the 49-year-old man who is a goldsmith, was on his veranda when he was approached by three unidentifiable men, one armed with a handgun and the other two with knives.
This publication understands that the three suspects, during the confrontation dealt the 49-year-old man several kicks to the face causing him injuries. The suspects then entered the house where they held the victim’s wife and two children hostage, and demanded all of the victim’s valuables.
They also ransacked the man’s home and obtained the following items: One black Lenovo laptop computer valued $100,000, two black Amazon tablets valued $20,000 each, one black iPhone 5S smart phone valued $60,000, and one BLU smart phone valued $30,000.
The suspects also managed to acquire $50,000 in cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.
The suspects then made good their escape after which a police report was made. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.
Sep 20, 2021Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Academy Training Centre (ATC) has received a time boost with two corporate entities on the East Bank Corridor partnering with the...
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 20, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Sep 19, 2021
Kaieteur News – There is a part of my theorising on the class structure in Guyana in this column that is going to be... more
No one should be surprised at the song which has been produced denigrating the Minister of Education. The colonial experience... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The public health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has rightly focused the attention and... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]