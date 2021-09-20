Goldsmith attacked, robbed during home invasion

Kaieteur News – A goldsmith was on Saturday last, beaten by three armed bandits during a home invasion.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at Westminister Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, around 20:45hours.

It was stated that the 49-year-old man who is a goldsmith, was on his veranda when he was approached by three unidentifiable men, one armed with a handgun and the other two with knives.

This publication understands that the three suspects, during the confrontation dealt the 49-year-old man several kicks to the face causing him injuries. The suspects then entered the house where they held the victim’s wife and two children hostage, and demanded all of the victim’s valuables.

They also ransacked the man’s home and obtained the following items: One black Lenovo laptop computer valued $100,000, two black Amazon tablets valued $20,000 each, one black iPhone 5S smart phone valued $60,000, and one BLU smart phone valued $30,000.

The suspects also managed to acquire $50,000 in cash and a quantity of gold jewellery.

The suspects then made good their escape after which a police report was made. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.