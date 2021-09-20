GFF President visits GFA, ATC at GFC Ground

Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde on Saturday morning last visisted the Georgetown Football Association (GFA), Academy Training Centre which takes place at the Georgetown Football Club Ground, Bourda.

At the ATC, Forde expressed satisfaction with the way the Center has been taking shape and in brief remarks to the attendees, encouraged players and staff to continue to do the best they can even in these initial stages of the Academy.

He encouraged all to be mindful of the current situation regarding the covid-19 pandemic whilst making continuous efforts to follow all measures. One of the requirements for Coaches and Staff at the ATC is that they must be fully vaccinated.

Forde commented: “I was very happy to see so many young boys and girls from the under-11 all the way up to the under-17 levels participating in the ATC.”

GFAs Technical Development Officer, Vurlon Mills was commended for the job he is doing as was GFA President, Otis James and his executive committee for the leadership being offered.

Forde also threw out some challenges to James and his team: “I would like to see a larger participation of female players in the ATC and I would like to see them open up more satellite centers across Georgetown because of the large catchment area that they are working in.

I would also like to see an ATC opened at Parade ground, one somewhere in Sophia, one somewhere between the East and West corridor and any other area where there is a large concentration of young boys and girls who may not have the means to traverse between academies on practice days.”

Forde has committed the GFF to providing all the Technical Resources inclusive of balls, cones, goals, “All that they need for these centers, all they have to do is to get the coaches to come out and volunteer and provide the kids with supervision at the academies. We will move ahead and train these coaches over the next couple of months to ensure that the programmes and development that they are implementing are consistent with the player development philosophy of the GFF Technical Department.”