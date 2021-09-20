First in-country fabrication for oil operations done by Guyana-T&T partnership

Kaieteur News – ExxonMobil Guyana said that highly technical fabrication work for the oil and gas industry was undertaken for the first time in the country, a feat it claims is a good indicator of the advancement of local content.

“This was supported by a majority Guyanese workforce which benefited from targeted capacity building, including the personnel from Guyana Oil and Gas Support Services Inc.,” the company stated in a Facebook release.

GOGSSI is a joint venture between the Guyanese company, National Hardware and the Trinidadian company, Concepts and Services.

The three-year-old venture is the first startup in Guyana to have American Welding Society (AWS) certified welders.

The company said the two fabricated subsea jumpers were lifted onto a support vessel, the Bourbon Sapphire, which will transport them to the Liza field development offshore.

“Once offshore, they will be laid on the seabed as vital components of the subsea network,” the company said.

The subsea jumpers are used as connectors to transport production fluid between subsea components in oil and gas production systems.

ExxonMobil said the fact that the fabrication of these jumpers was done in Guyana is a huge milestone for the country, and an indication of the growth of capacity that Guyanese will continue to experience with the growth of the oil and gas industry.

ExxonMobil said that it and its prime contractor Saipem have been working to support the development of capabilities in-country. It said it is making significant investment in facilities and infrastructure, and on-the-job training in safety and upskilling for Guyanese in several fields, including welding.

Guyana is still to finalise its local content policy and legislation, much to the frustration of some in the local business community. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil has been operating on the basis of its internal policy for local content.

Country President for ExxonMobil Guyana, Alistair Routledge said, “Now that we have that line of sight to more development, we can continue this investment journey and move more and more of that work, the facilities, the capabilities, to Guyana. Sometime in 2022, virtually all of that supply chain, all of that work, will have been moved to Guyana from Trinidad, and that’ll be a major milestone for Guyana, for local content, for the people of Guyana.”