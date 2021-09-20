EBFA / ATC receive support from FreshCo Supermarket & Pure AQUA

Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Sep 20, 2021 Sports

FreshCo Supermarket Branch Manager Ms. Elizabeth Singh (Center) displays the letter of commitment in the presence of the EBFA ATC Coaches.

Kaieteur News – The East Bank Football Association (EBFA), Academy Training Centre (ATC) has received a time boost with two corporate entities on the East Bank Corridor partnering with the Association to ensure the ATC functions professionally.
FreshCo Supermarket located at Diamond and Pure Aqua situated at Herstelling recently committed to supplying ice and water to the ATC on a weekly basis. Both items are essential requirements to ensure that the players are kept hydrated throughout the weekly sessions.
Applauding the move by the EBFA was Technical Development Officer (TDO) Devnon Winter who commended President Kevin Anthony and his executive for initiating the support of the two entities.
Winter and some of his ATC support Coaches made the trek to Freshco Supermarket where they met with Branch Manager Elizabeth Singh who was glad to convey her companys best wishes for the successful running of the ATC whilst committing to a weekly supply of ice.
President Anthony visited Pure AQUA in Herstelling where he interacted with owner Annan Rajin Balgeet who expressed his businesses delight at being able to support the development of the youths wholl be attending the ATC weekly.
Anthony thanked both Freshco Supermarket and Pure AQUA for identifying with the ATC in these early stages stating that it is a positive partnership between the entities.

EBFA President Kevin Anthony (right) at Pure AQUA with Travis Balgeet.

