E-Networks building fibre optic cable from G/Town to Linden

– Says major boost in internet, connectivity services expected for mining town

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc. – Guyana’s only locally owned telecommunications provider – announced yesterday that it is building a fibre optic cable from Georgetown to Linden. This move is the latest in a series of milestones the company has achieved in massively expanding its network to bring better services to more people. With the expansion already in progress, E-Networks said it anticipates delivering a significant boost in connectivity to many rural areas along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway and Linden.

The E-Networks team comprising Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Vishok Persaud; Chief Technical Officer, Gerald Singh; Chief Commercial Officer, Abu Zaman; and Project Lead, Yannick Charles visited Linden on Saturday, September 18. During the visit, they inspected the progress of the expansion, including poles already planted and the ongoing fibre network build-out.

Commenting on the expansion, CEO Vishok Persaud said the company has been focused keenly on bringing high-capacity connectivity to Guyana’s towns to support the development of a diverse economy.

Kaieteur News understands that E-Networks’ sales affiliate and Lindener, Yannick Charles, has been working with the E-Networks team to mobilise the project. In expressing his enthusiasm for this significant development for his hometown, Yannick noted that the project is a major investment for Linden, which currently lacks reliable connectivity. With the introduction of E-Networks’ faster, more affordable internet services, he anticipates that Linden is poised for further socioeconomic transformation and modernisation.

With plans already underway to expand its operations to Berbice and Essequibo, E-Networks is already on its way to building Guyana’s primary fibre backbone. The company aims to complete the deployment of connectivity to Linden before the end of the year.

As part of the Linden expansion, E-Networks has also provided lighting on its newly planted poles along the one kilometre leading into Linden on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. This CSR move is part of the company’s plans to continually give back to the communities where it provides services.

With this new cable to Linden, the company will soon be able to offer the same fast, reliable, and affordable services as it does in Georgetown and other areas. These services include 4G and 5G fixed wireless connectivity aimed at the residential user and fibre optic services focused on more efficient business operations. The internet services start at $7,900 for 20 Mbps of speed, with options up to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps).

Since launching its fibre optic network in 2013, E-Networks has supported the majority of the country’s commercial and financial sectors by delivering fast and reliable internet connectivity to address the critical pain points in the sector over the last few decades.

Within months of receiving its telecommunications licence in October 2020, E-Networks has brought relief to the sector previously plagued by slow, expensive, and unreliable internet through its network expansion to outlying areas, including the Essequibo Coast as recently as August. E-Networks has said that it is and will continue to be committed to playing its part as the only 100% Guyanese provider in ensuring that the sector continues to advance according to regional and international standards.