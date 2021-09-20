De ole man wan back he ding-a-ling

Kaieteur News – Dem Boys wan know why de GRA carry away de ole man toys. De man seh he want back he toys. He seh without he toys he can’t rise to de occasion. He can’t play dolly house because is sheer flat bread he baking. And he can’t play cowboy and outlaws because he nah gat gun nor he can’t find he socket.

Pon tap ah dat, dem gone with de perfume wah does mek he smell like a rose. So he can’t even go fishing. Dem gone with he rod and dem also carry away he bait.

So dem boys pleading with de GRA fuh return de toys to de ole man. When de ole man bin small, he used to play with all kind ah gun: caps gun, water gun, air gun, dart gun and pop gun. But now de ole man gun stap fire, suh he gat fuh use other toys. So please return de man toys.

De ole man crying fuh he toys wah dem boys carry away. He seh how he miss he toys. He can’t function without he toys. He friends dem nah satisfy unless dem see he toys, touch he toys and play with he toys.

He claim how even when he alone, he does be happy with he toys. Because dem toys know he ‘inside/out’.

So dem boys want know wat happen to de ole man toys. Dem wan know if somebody in de GRA playing with de ole man ding-a-ling!

Talk half and care your gun!