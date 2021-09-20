Latest update September 20th, 2021 12:59 AM

Bandits rob ‘sweetie’ vendor $15,000, cell phone

Sep 20, 2021

Kaieteur News – Two motorcycle bandits armed with a gun, yesterday rode up to a ‘sweetie’ vendor at her stand and robbed her of her cell phone valued $55,000 and $15,000 in cash.
The vendor, a 44-year-old woman was robbed by the men around 20:30hrs at National Avenue, South Ruimveldt.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim was selling confectioneries, when the bandits came from a western direction and stopped at her stand to purchase some items. However, she told investigators that the bandits had a gun and pointed it to her face and told her to stay quiet.
They then demanded that she hand over her valuables after which the bandits made good their escape in an unknown direction. A party of police officers was dispatched to the scene where several checks were made to locate the bandits. Those efforts, however, have proven to be futile. Investigations are currently ongoing.

