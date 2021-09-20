109 women, 118 men died of COVID-19 in the last three months

Kaieteur News – Since the emergence of the dreaded Coronavirus within these shores, Guyana has recorded 713 COVID-19 deaths. Worryingly, some 227 deaths were recorded within the last three months alone.

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in the country, some 109 women and 118 men lost their lives between the period June to August 2021. According to Kaieteur News analysis, a breakdown of these figures shows that 81 deaths were recorded in June, with 40 being women and 41 being men. In June, three persons from Region One died after contracting the disease, eight persons died from Region Two, eight died from Region Three, 36 persons died from Region Four, one died from Region Five, 10 died from Region Six, one died from Region Seven, five died from Region Nine and nine died from Region 10.

In July, 68 persons died with 30 of them being women and 38 were men. During that month, one person from Region One who tested positive for the virus died, one person died from Region Two, 10 died from Region Three, 33 died from Region Four, six died from Region Five, seven from Region Six, five from Region Nine and five from Region 10.

In August, 78 persons lost their lives due to COVID-19, with 39 persons being women and 39 were men.

It should be noted that most of the deaths recorded between the months, June to August, were persons from Region Four.