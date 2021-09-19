Wuk nah mek fuh everybady

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some of dem guvament workers glad dem getting lockout ah dem wuk place. Dem doing more outside de gate dan dem does do inside de office.

One time dem boys notice dat even now nuff guvament workers does sit down near de window, and dem does don’t look outside during de marning. So one day dem boys ask one ah dem worker “Why none ah dem workers don’t look through de window during de marning?”

He tun to dem and say, “Watching through de window is fuh de afternoon session. In de morning we does read de newspaper and talk name.”

Dem police ears hard. Just de other day de President tell dem he nah want dem go pun no joyride with dem police car. But just dis week, dem boys spot one ah dem outside a department store with three police trying fuh put a television in de back seat.

De Prezzie did decide fuh give a test to de Special Squad, de CID and de SWAT team. He loose a rabbit in de jungle and he ask each of de squad to find it.

De Special Squad go fuss and dem send out drones, look over maps, and check fuh footprints and droppings. When dem done, dem file dem report. It seh how de rabbit was never in de jungle.

De CID go in next. Dem scour de whole place, clear away part ah de forest dem think de rabbit was in and den light a bush fire. When dem done dem nah find no corpse. So dem conclude dat de rabbit dead but if it alive it escape to Suriname.

De SWAT team go in and 10 hours after dem come out with a wild hog which was all beaten-up and bloodied and screaming, “Ok, I am a rabbit! I am a rabbit.”

Talk half and do yuh wuk in peace!