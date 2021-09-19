Sanasie wins multi-million dollar judgement against fmr. Business partner

Kaieteur News – Business relationships across the world sour at times, and very many times these debacles wind up in litigation that can possibly lead to parties suffering irreparable damage.

This situation is evidenced in the sordid tale of two business partners whose relations went sour, leading to a Judge in January last granting three judgements in favour of one partner. This led to the other exposing questionable, if not illegal, transactions by the other.

Namely, that the former Guyana Cricket Board (GCD) official, Anand Sanasie, used monies from that entity’s accounts to pay for fuel from Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Refinery, Petrotrin, and that Sanasie was in fact looking to be repaid several times over for monies he invested and had already recouped.

The matters were filed against SBF International Inc. and SBF Petroleum Inc., both headed by businessman, Dorwain Bess, in an application filed in September last, and heard in January this year.

Litigated in front of Justice, Franklin Holder, on January 15 last, a decision was taken on January 25 last, to order SBF Petroleum Inc. and SBF International Inc. to pay Sanasie US$375,000, US$875,000 on another of the cases and an additional US$250,000 or cumulatively US$1.475M.

Fraudulent Promissory Note?

Justice Holder in handing down his judgment cited a ‘promissory note’ dated July 2016, last year. That document which Sanasie through his lawyer presented to the court is purported to be fraudulent, according to Bess, who has since signalled an intention to challenge the ruling, given that he failed to receive adequate representation from his own attorney in the matter.

The SBF International Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in an invited comment told this publication that the ‘promissory note’ on which Justice Holder based his judgment on was never challenged in court by his own attorney.

He iterated that the first key indicator the document is fraudulent is the fact, the signature page is separate from the terms of the contract.

The pages that outline the terms and conditions for the loan were signed by Sanasie alone.

Sanasie and Bess’ business relationship commenced with the former GCB Executive investing some US$1M into a company named Lynwil International Trading.

That company had been purchased from Lyndon Thomas by Bess, after which Sanasie invested.

According to Bess, under the terms of the agreement signed between the two men involving Lynwil International Trading in January 2016, Sanasie would invest US$1M into the company and in return would hold on to 45 percent of the company’s shares as collateral or security guaranteeing repayment on his investment.This was done.

According to Bess, among the first signs of trouble with Sanasie, was when he approached a Trinidadian Company for a US$500,000 loan to make a fuel purchase.

That transaction, as related by Bess and since corroborated by Sanasie, involved collecting the money in T&T dollars, purchasing the fuel in Trinidad and then repaying the company in US currency.

T&T Forex Shortage

The situation obtained, since according to Sanasie, the twin island republic at the time was experiencing a foreign exchange shortage, namely for US currency and that he was in a position to exchange the money.

He told this publication that the Guyana Cricket Board would usually earn its revenue in US dollars, which it would sell when it requires cash and as such dismissed the assertions of any wrongdoings on his part with regards GCB’s money, as alleged by Bess.

The Trinidadian Company subsequently approached the Court when Sanasie and Lynwil International Trading were unable to make good on the promise to pay back the US$500,000.

The Trinidadian company won its judgment and according to Bess, this course of action led to Sanasie hurriedly rushing to their offices and advising that Lynwil’s assets be transferred to SBF International Inc.

Under such circumstances, the Trinidadian Company that was owed US$500,000 would then have no assets to levy against, since by that time the assets would have been transferred to the newly formed SBF International.

Sanasie’s position as a director with 45 percent shares being held as security was maintained as the status quo.

As such, Bess is of the opinion that in light of the circumstances, US$500,000 of Sanasie’s initial investments would have been retired as a result of the judgment against the company.

In January last year things began to sour further between the two businessmen, when it was agreed that Sanasie would transfer some US$1.5M to SBF accounts, in order to make a payment for a shipment of fuel from Petrotrin in neighbouring Trinidad and Tobago.

According to Bess, at this point in time, Sanasie did not make any transfers to the SBF account but rather paid Petrotrin directly from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) accounts.

The publication is in possession of Scotia Bank Payment Transfer issued by Petrotrin, issued in February 2016, weeks after Sanasie joined Lynwil, confirming payment by the Guyana Cricket Board for fuel for that company.

Bess told this publication that he only learnt of the transfers being made from the Cricket Board account when he attempted to make contact with Petrotrin to reassure that payments would be made for a shipment of fuel that was ordered, only to be told that Sanasie had already paid the bill.

According to Bess, he was advised that the transactions by Sanasie with respect to the use of GCB monies to purchase fuel for the company he had a 45 percent share interest in, should be reported to the Police.