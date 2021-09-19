One captured, two escape after shooting at cops

Kaieteur News – Mobile patrol ranks on Friday were able to apprehend one of three occupants from a car who had opened fire on them at Speightland, Kara-Kara, Mackenzie, Linden, Region 10.

According to a police release, a woman was among the two remaining occupants who had managed to escape. The incident took place around 01:30hrs. that day.

Ranks who were involved in the patrol operation reported that they were initially patrolling an area in close proximity to Five Corner, Mackenzie, when they heard rapid gunshots coming from the Speightland area.

They sped off to the area in their pick-up and when they arrived, they spotted a black motor car speeding towards them. The ranks reportedly stopped their pick-up, stepped out and attempted to stop the speeding car.

The car slowed down a short distance away before reaching them and an identifiable man reportedly stepped out from the front passenger side of the vehicle and shot at them before re-entering. The car then reportedly sped pass the ranks who gave chase in their pick-up.

During the high-speed chase, the motor car veered off the road and crashed into the fence of the Mackenzie Club before it turned turtle.

The man who reportedly shot at the cops exited, jumped on top of the fence and started to run. Police reported that a woman was seen crawling out of the car as well. She reportedly made good her escape along with another male occupant of the car but the shooter was captured by police after he was found hiding in some nearby bushes.