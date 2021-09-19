Motorcycle bandits rob elderly women on their way home

Kaieteur News – Motorcyclist bandits on Thursday robbed two elderly women while they were heading home.

According to a report by the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the women ages, 63 and 58 were walking north along Austin Street, Campbellville, Georgetown, heading towards their home, around 20:05hrs. when two unidentifiable men on a Trip motorcycle attacked them.

The men had reportedly ridden up in front of the women blocking their path. The pillion rider who was armed with a handgun dismounted the motorcycle, pointed his weapon at the victims and said “don’t say a word, give me de bags.”

He then relieved the victims of two handbags, one blue in colour and valued at $1,500 while the other was valued at $1,000. The suspect also stole cash from the women, $30,000 and $15,000, respectively before rejoining the motorcycle and escaping along with his accomplice.

Investigators reported that the bandits sped off north, then east along the Railway Embankment.