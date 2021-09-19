7 more unvaccinated persons succumb to COVID-19

– 273 new cases recorded yesterday

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health (MoH) has reported an additional seven COVID-19 related deaths. According to the Ministry, all seven persons were unvaccinated. The new deaths are – three women 83, 44, and 48, and a 58-year-old man – all from Region Four along with a 79-year-old man and two women, 90 and 83, from Region Seven.

They all died within the past week taking the country’s death toll to 713.

Additionally, the MoH revealed that 273 new COVID-19 infections were recorded yesterday from a total of 2,078 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 29,345.

The new cases of infection were reported in Region One which has four cases, Region Two – 11 cases, Region Three – 28 cases, Region Four – 141 cases, Region Five – 32 cases, Region Six – 17 cases, Region Seven – 16 cases, Region Eight – six cases, Region Nine – nine cases and Region 10 with a total of nine cases.

Added to this, there are 32 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 170 in institutional isolation, and 3,452 in home isolation. To date, 24,978 persons have recovered.

