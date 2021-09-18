Latest update September 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race on tomorrow

Sep 18, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Some of the nation’s top cyclists are set to lock horns tomorrow when the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) stages the Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race from 07:00hrs on the East Bank of Demerara.

The event will be held in the open, junior, veterans under-50 and over-50, juvenile and female categories. It will pedal off at Thirst Park and proceed to the Linden Soesdyke Highway. The open, junior and veteran under-50 riders will turn back at the Long Creek School junction which covers a distance of approximately 70 miles.
Veteran’s over-50, juveniles and females will turn back at the Yarrowkabra junction. The race will conclude at Thirst Park. Some $500,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs with the top six in the open division, the top three in the under-50 segment and the top two finishers in the junior, over-50, juvenile and female being rewarded.
FSCC Executive Member, William Howard told Kaieteur Sport that they have been given the green light by the National Covid-19 Task Force and all protocols will be observed. He said that some 50 cyclists are expected to start and the event is expected to be keenly contested in all divisions. Registration will be done today at Chin Chan Cycle Store, Robb Street.

 

