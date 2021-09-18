Third suspect in murder of boy, 10, remanded

Kaieteur News – The third suspect in relation to the murder of 10-year-old, Anthony Cort, was yesterday remanded to prison after appearing in court.

The defendant, Rondell Sobers called ‘Larry’ of Lot 991 Section ‘B’, Sophia, appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool when the indictable charge was read to him.

Sobers was arrested earlier this week and was subsequently charged for murder committed on 10-year-old Cort, which occurred on March 11, 2021 at ‘C’ Field Sophia, during the course or furtherance of a robbery. Sobers is expected to make his second court appearance on October 8, 2021.

On May 25, 2021, the second suspect was remanded for the murder of the boy. That defendant is 29-year-old Kenrick Cozier called ‘Bullaboy’. He had also appeared in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Liverpool.

He was not required to plead to the charge and is presently on remand for murder.

Back in March, a 16-year-old, who investigators said was their prime suspect for the murder, was remanded on March 19, 2021, to the Sophia Juvenile Holding Centre.

It was reported that following Cozier’s arrest, he was grilled by investigators and confessed to his involvement in the heinous crime. The 29-year-old mason told detectives that on the day of the deadly home invasion, the teen went to his home and designed a plan to rob the deceased neighbour’s home, where the boy was murdered.

The man reportedly disclosed that the teen told him that his father was in a relationship with Cort’s neighbour who has millions of dollars in cash and jewellery. He went on to further confess that the teen then brought three of his friends – one who had a handgun – to carry out the crime.

The men said that the teen planned that one of the suspects would go into the shop and purchase an item as a decoy and the two other men would be on the lookout while the now remanded teen would go into the house and execute the robbery. The suspect said that about 12:00hrs, he and the teen went to the shop, as planned, and the teen pointed the gun at the three women who were in the shop.

The man told cops that he was unarmed and he relieved the women of their valuables – two gold rings, one silver chain, one phone and $18,000 cash.

He added that he then entered the house, while two of the women followed him. The suspect continued to relate to CID officers that he saw the teen heading to the upper flat of the house after which he heard a loud explosion that sounded like a gunshot.

The man claimed that he ran upstairs where he saw the teen standing over Cort who was lying on the ground motionless. He told investigators that he ran out of the house and picked up his bicycle, which he stashed before the robbery and rode off towards School Bridge, Sophia.

He mentioned that the teen later met him and confessed that he shot the now dead boy. They parted the money and jewellery and the teen told him that he gave the gun back to another suspect.

The suspect told police that he never saw the teen again and travelled to Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo where he stayed low until he was arrested. Cozier told detectives at the time of his arrest that he was wearing the same black jersey he had worn at the time of the deadly home invasion.