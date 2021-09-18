President Ali says investment in sports must have ‘bottom up’ approach

Latest update September 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali says investment in sports must have a ‘bottom up’ approach for positive results to be achieved in the sector. President Ali made the remark on Thursday last at the Guyana National Stadium, where he presented a number of Lawnmowers and Brush Cutters to the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport to service grounds countrywide.
The investment forms part of the government’s Ground Enhancement Programme where a total of 25-grounds nationwide are currently being enhanced to the tune of 10-million dollars each.
“When you are looking for talent, and you are looking to support the growth of talent and the growth of athletes in the different communities, it has to be investment that is bottom up and that is exactly what you are seeing here.
“The entire approach by the Government and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is community engagement, community involvement, community participation, community ownership, community spirit and once we build this type of integration across all the communities, it will resound to the ‘One Guyana’ that we want to create,” President Ali stated.
The Head of State said the investment is the beginning of the numerous investments government will make to Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs). The aim, he said, is to create Wellness Centers and Safe Zones for families so they can enjoy a safe environment.
The President said the government is currently examining the cost to establish proper night facilities across the country by the end of next year.
“Every single region must have at least one proper night facility and then we are going to build that to ensure that in the larger regions we have more facilities like that and in every NDC, a group of villages, we are looking to put one facility that will stimulate interest in sports.”
Dr. Ali disclosed that a physical education programme will soon be launched targeting communities and schools. The project will be a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Ministry of Education.
“I have already asked [Minister Charles Ramson] to look at ex-athletes. We have some very good cricketers who have retired, footballers who have retired and let us bring them into a Mentorship and Coaching Programme, so we can train them in mentorship and coaching to go out there on behalf of the Ministry,” the President said.
Meanwhile, Minister, Charles Ramson Jr., MP, in brief remarks said distribution of the equipment will commence shortly to grounds across the country. He said persons will be trained in the use of equipment.
Also attending Thursday’s historic event were MCY&S Permanent Secretary Melissa Tucker-Grimes, Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Mumahhad and Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle, among others.
Sep 18, 2021Kaieteur News – Some of the nation's top cyclists are set to lock horns tomorrow when the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) stages the Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race from 07:00hrs on the East...
