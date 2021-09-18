Latest update September 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man who took woman to hotel leaves with two boxes of food after being robbed

Sep 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A man, who took a woman to a hotel, was robbed of valuables and cash to the tune of $793,000, moments after checking in and leaving to purchase food.

Candacy Thompson, the woman who had accompanied Sherwin Jackson to the hotel

Alleged accomplice in the robbery, Julian Beveney

The matter was reported and this led to 27-year-old Candacy Thompson, and her alleged accomplice, Juliana Beveney, 20, of 146 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, being charged and placed before the court for the offence. The defendants appeared yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate, Rhondell Weever.
They denied the charge which alleges that on Monday September 13, 2021, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, they robbed Sherwin Jackson of three gold chains valued $448,000; one gold finger ring valued $160,000: 10 pennyweight raw gold valued $170,000 and $15,000 cash.
The police prosecutor told the court that on the day in question about 22:00hrs, Jackson and Thompson went to a guest house (hotel) where they booked a room. It was stated that after booking the room, they settled down then Jackson gave the key to Thompson and went to get some food. Upon returning to the room he realised that the door was left opened.
Checks were then made and he discovered his valuables and Thompson were missing. A report was made and an investigation was carried out which led to the arrest of the two women.
The court heard that only one gold chain was recovered but not in the defendants’ possession. The women are to return to court on October 15, 2021.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race on tomorrow

Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race on tomorrow

Sep 18, 2021

Kaieteur News – Some of the nation’s top cyclists are set to lock horns tomorrow when the Flying Stars Cycle Club (FSCC) stages the Victor Macedo Memorial Road Race from 07:00hrs on the East...
Read More
Shabazz back for 4th stint as National Men’s Coach

Shabazz back for 4th stint as National Men’s...

Sep 18, 2021

President Ali says investment in sports must have ‘bottom up’ approach

President Ali says investment in sports must have...

Sep 18, 2021

Guyanese Sukhlall hits scintillating 92 in Canada

Guyanese Sukhlall hits scintillating 92 in Canada

Sep 18, 2021

Guyana in Group D as draw reveals groups for CMU20 Qualifiers

Guyana in Group D as draw reveals groups for...

Sep 18, 2021

Hero CPL Team of the tournament

Hero CPL Team of the tournament

Sep 17, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]