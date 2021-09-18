Man who took woman to hotel leaves with two boxes of food after being robbed

Kaieteur News – A man, who took a woman to a hotel, was robbed of valuables and cash to the tune of $793,000, moments after checking in and leaving to purchase food.

The matter was reported and this led to 27-year-old Candacy Thompson, and her alleged accomplice, Juliana Beveney, 20, of 146 Canterbury Walk, Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara, being charged and placed before the court for the offence. The defendants appeared yesterday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate, Rhondell Weever.

They denied the charge which alleges that on Monday September 13, 2021, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, they robbed Sherwin Jackson of three gold chains valued $448,000; one gold finger ring valued $160,000: 10 pennyweight raw gold valued $170,000 and $15,000 cash.

The police prosecutor told the court that on the day in question about 22:00hrs, Jackson and Thompson went to a guest house (hotel) where they booked a room. It was stated that after booking the room, they settled down then Jackson gave the key to Thompson and went to get some food. Upon returning to the room he realised that the door was left opened.

Checks were then made and he discovered his valuables and Thompson were missing. A report was made and an investigation was carried out which led to the arrest of the two women.

The court heard that only one gold chain was recovered but not in the defendants’ possession. The women are to return to court on October 15, 2021.