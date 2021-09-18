Guyanese Sukhlall hits scintillating 92 in Canada

Kaieteur News – Former Essequibo and Guyana youth player Yoodhanlall Sukhlall stroked an aggressive 92 to fire Ajax Cricket Club to a convincing seven-wicket victory over Janbaaz Cricket Club in another preliminary round match of the 2021 Scarborough Cricket Association Elite 50-overs competition.

Playing at Ajax ground last Sunday, the right-handed Sukhlall plundered eight fours and seven sixes during his entertaining 39-ball stay at the crease as Ajax reached 147-3 in the 16th over replying to Janbaaz’s modest 145 all out off 38.1 overs.

Sukhlall continued his prolific run this season with scores of 67, 53 and 44. On this occasion, the opener Sukhlall got support from Shabry Haniffa who made 21 not out. Earlier, Janbaaz won the toss and elected to bat first.

Their innings got some momentum from Shakeer Syed who scored a steady 51 while Asad Khan contributed 34. Left-arm orthodox spinner Thuvaragan Pathmeswaran snatched three wickets for 18 runs from 8.1 overs.

He was well supported by off-spinner Anil Kumar, with three wickets for 49 runs off his ten-over spell, while skipper and seamer Mark Lall took two for 31 off ten tidy overs. Ajax will play a semi-final match this Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough.