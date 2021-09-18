Guyana’s newest Rotary Club celebrates first anniversary

Kaieteur News – Birthed during the pandemic surely didn’t stop the Enthusiastic People Influencing Change (E.P.I.C) from making their mark locally, as they rolled out a succession of unique, sustainable and environmentally conscious projects.

On September 17, 2020, the Club received its Charter from Rotary International with a register of 33 Charter Members. The Chartering of a Rotary Club is the official permission from Rotary International for a new club to be formed in a country. The Club has since added one new Rotarian, thus growing its family to 34 Members strong.

In a release, the Rotary Club of Garden City Georgetown described itself as the first Cause Based Club to be chartered in Guyana whose major focus is ‘Supporting the Environment’. Most importantly, the club is relaxed, family oriented, undertaking fulfilling service projects in a fun, yet professional environment, lending to a Rotary experience with a difference.

According to the release, the club embarked on plans for several service projects that encouraged communities and individuals to adapt eco-friendly life style changes. The continuous Bags, Bins & Bottles Projects – the sale of branded Reusable Multi-purpose Canvas Bags – to reduce the use of plastics; the distribution of Garbage Bins to the Guyana National Park’s Commission to create a clean and healthy environment and the distribution of mini reusable water bottles to school children as part of the District’s Childhood Obesity Prevention Campaign in order to encourage children to drink more water.

As part of the District’s Childhood Obesity Prevention Campaign, the “Eat Well, Move Well” book was reproduced and distributed to children and the Guyana National Library for redistribution.

As the Rotary year progressed, the club embarked on its flagship project for the year 2020-2021 – the construction of a Shade House, Vegetable Garden and external raised beds to serve as a mini fruit farm. This is in an effort to reduce the “Food Bill” of the home, and to encourage healthy eating habits of the residents. Also, the idea is for the children/residents to experience and appreciate vegetables and fruits from the ‘seed to the table’ – they can be the “Ambassadors of Eating Healthy”. As a result of this project, there has been a spin-off project, where members assisted in the refurbishment works of a Neighbouring Shade house. The Garden City ‘People of Action’ and club members sprang into action to complete this ‘Shade House Make Over’ by dedicating two successive weekends to this project.

The Rotary Club of Garden City (Georgetown) members also found time to make contributions to the Cheshire Home and PANCAP in the form of Hampers and PPE to the community of Mocha Arcadia.

Rotary International in 2020-2021 awarded the Rotary Citation to Rotary Club of Garden City (Georgetown) for helping Rotary open opportunities in the lives of people all over the world. The Rotary District 7030 has recognised the Rotary Club of Garden City (Georgetown) by awarding the club with the District Governor Citation at the 2021 District Awards.

In order to make these projects possible, fundraisers were held and the Club also benefitted from a district Grant. “Many thanks to the supporters of these events and the members of the Club who always lend their time, talent and resources to ensure we realise our goals. Special recognition to E-Networks, Mr. Vishok Persaud and Mr. Hillary Davidson for their continued support. This first year demonstrated what a small group of determined individuals can accomplish. The Rotary Club of Garden City (Georgetown) intends to continue their positive contribution to Guyana for many decades to come – Service Above Self,” the release added.