E’bo businessman was shot in the chest – PM reveals

– Protest ends after police negotiate with protestors

Kaieteur News – An autopsy conducted Thursday on the remains of Essequibo businessman, Orin Boston, revealed that he was shot to the chest and not to the arm as was initially reported by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Boston, 29, a resident of Lot 22 Happie Street, Dartmouth Village, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, was shot dead around 04:40hrs. on Wednesday while lying in his bed by ranks from the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Unit. They had reportedly invaded his home that morning to conduct a search for prohibited items.

The GPF had stated in a release that Boston was shot to his arm that morning following a confrontation between its SWAT team ranks and Boston during the search. His relatives however, refuted the claim that there was a confrontation and now a post mortem examination on Boston’s body is contradicting the initial GPF reports that he was shot to his arm.

The autopsy report stated, “On completion, the cause of death was given as haemorrhage and shock due to gunshot injuries to the chest.” A single warhead was removed from his body as well during the examination.

Meanwhile, the protest that erupted following Boston’s death reportedly ended yesterday during the afternoon hours. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, the police were able to clear the Dartmouth Bridge that was blocked by protestors following negotiations between police and the Boston family.

The Commander of the Region Two Police Division, Denise Griffith, related that the Boston family agreed to the unblocking of the bridge after being reassured that justice will take its course.

“What happened this morning is that we decided that we will start something. So we came and we began to move the smaller obstacles. There were a lot of old vehicles and pieces of iron on the bridge. I came down here spoke to the persons and they decided that they wanted justice and I assured them justice will be served, just work with us and give us time,” the Commander said.

According to her, “the persons agreed to have it cleared only if the parents of the deceased agreed. So we subsequently went and we had a talk with the family, including the mother, and they came out and advised the residents to have the debris removed.”

The debris were loaded onto a tractor trailer and taken away.

Essequibo residents had started protesting Wednesday after learning that Boston was shot dead by police. They had blocked the Dartmouth Public Road with burning tyres and other debris.

The situation had reportedly worsened as the protests continued all day Thursday. Businesses were affected as the southern end of the Essequibo Coast was quickly coming to a standstill.

Reports had started to surface of the protestors soliciting cash from motorists who were desperate to get across the Dartmouth Bridge.

In fact, Kaieteur News was on the scene when some of the protestors were caught in the act soliciting money from a hire car driver who wanted to pass.

In some cases, passengers had to disembark minibuses at the southern end of the bridge and walk across the bridge before joining another bus at the opposite end. In order to control the situation, additional ranks from Georgetown were deployed to the Region.