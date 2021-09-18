Dem Selectors gat dem reasons!

Latest update September 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Politicians should careful how dem criticising de selection of de West Indies Cricket Team. Dem politician nah gat no consistent criteria when it comes to de selection of Ministers.
Dem Boys know dat every time de Pee Pee Pee name dem Cabinet some of de friends of a certain man does become Minister whether dem can do de wuk or not. Nobody nah ask wat is de selection criteria fuh some of dem Ministas. And dem boys know how some of dem friend tun diplomat even dough dem never wuk in de Foreign Service.
One man however vex how de Shepherd nah get select fuh de West Indies team fuh defend de T20 title. De man get so vex dat he call pun Prezzie fuh pull Guyana out of de West Indies Cricket Board and fuh set up we own Guyana Premier League (GPL). Well if dat GPL is like its namesake, then de fortunes of de team gan be on and off.
People does talk all kind ah things out of de top ah dem head. Wah dem nah ask is who gan play in dis GPL?
Dem boys remember when Kerry Packer did form he league. De English Cricket Board did announce dat all dem player dat go wit Packer gan gat fuh pack up and fuhget bout playing fuh dem country and dem club. So if we want form GPL, we gat fuh know who Guyana playing against because more sanctions gan come down pun dem other teams dan wah America putting pun Venezuela.
Talk half and remember de selectors gat dem reasons!
