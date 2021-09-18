Couple dies in septic tank tragedy

Kaieteur News – A Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara, couple last Thursday died after the man reportedly jumped into a septic tank to save his wife. The dead couple has been identified as Camille Dwarka, 42, a housewife and her husband, 51-year-old Ramlall Madhoo.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) reported that Camille was going to the toilet when her niece, Anita Joseph, of the same address heard her screaming and went to her rescue. This led to the woman discovering her aunt in the waste of the septic tank.

It was reported that Joseph then raised an alarm and Ramlall came to her rescue. He reportedly jumped into the septic tank to save his wife but was unable to do so. Joseph told investigators that when she looked into the septic tank, she noticed that her aunt and Ramlall were motionless.

In a press release, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) noted that around 21:32hrs on Thursday, it was summoned to assist in the extraction of two persons who had fallen into a septic tank.

However, when the ranks arrived at the location two persons were seen lying motionless in the septic tank. The firefighters later managed to cut open the tank and retrieve the couple who were suspected to have died by that time.

Moreover, the police reported that the couple’s bodies were examined but no marks of violence were seen on the most exposed parts of their bodies. The bodies were then uplifted by undertakers from Memorial Funeral Home and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where they were both pronounced dead by the doctor on duty. The bodies are both presently lying at Memorial Funeral Home awaiting a post mortem examination.

As a result of the tragedy, the GFS is advising citizens that septic tanks should be cleaned on a relatively regular basis and that the average household septic tank should be inspected at least every three years by a septic service professional.