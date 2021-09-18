Latest update September 18th, 2021 12:59 AM

Corentyne man who had set wife on fire remanded to prison

Sep 18, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The man, who attempted to flee the country after allegedly setting his 29-year-old wife on fire, was yesterday charged with attempted murder.

Remanded, Ganeshwar Sheocharran

Ganeshwar Sheocharran, 27, of Lot 16 Miss Pheobe, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Magistrate Clive Nurse. He was charged with the attempted murder of Sandramma ‘Roma’ Raju, his wife of six years.
He was not required to plead. The matter was adjourned and the accused was remanded to prison until October 6, 2021.
Kaieteur News had reported that Sheocharran and Raju had gotten into an argument Monday night during which the accused lit the woman on fire. Raju’s father had told this publication that after speaking to his daughter, she told him that she poured the kerosene on her body herself in the heat of the argument and Sheocharran set her on fire after.

Still hospitalised, Sandramma Raju

He then reportedly made arrangements and travelled to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport on Tuesday and boarded a flight to the United States in a bid to escape. Police were informed and a wanted bulletin was issued for him. US authorities were also informed. Sheocharran was nabbed at the JFK Airport and sent back to Guyana on a Caribbean Airlines flight. Local authorities who were waiting at the airport arrested him upon his return and he was taken into custody.
The victim, his wife, with whom he has a five-year-old daughter, is currently battling for her life at the New Amsterdam Hospital with extensive burns about her body. Her parents had said that they were informed that their daughter suffered 98 percent burns about her body and her chances of survival are slim.

 

 

