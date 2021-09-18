Baby among 3 latest COVID-19 fatalities

Latest update September 18th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 18, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that a five-month-old baby girl from Region One (Barima-Waini) is among the latest COVID-19 fatalities. The child is now listed as one of the country’s youngest COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic started last year March. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 706.
The Ministry announced that the other fatalities are that of a partially vaccinated 69-year-old man and a fully vaccinated 79-year-old man, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). It was further revealed that all three persons died over a two-day period (September 16 to 17) while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry, during the last assessed 24 hour period, recorded 241 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,072.
Presently, there are 35 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 164 in institutional isolation, 3,347 in home isolation and 18 in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 24,820 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
