Two more Region Four residents dies of COVID-19

Latest update September 17th, 2021 12:59 AM
Sep 17, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that two more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. Because of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 703.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are those of an unvaccinated man and a fully vaccinated woman, who both died on Wednesday, while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
The latest deaths are those of a 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman, both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
Meanwhile, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 299 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 28,831.
Presently there are 34 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 156 persons in institutional isolation, 3,182 in home isolation and 11 in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 24,756 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
