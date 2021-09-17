Team Daniels acquires land for Sports Facility in E’bo

Kaieteur News – Daniels Sports Team has recently acquired a plot of land to construct a Sports Facility at Zorg, Essequibo Coast. The land was leased on Friday last to Team Daniels by Sandra Thomas after she was impressed with their approach towards the development of sports in the area over the past six months.

Works on the plot of land has already commenced and with help from contractor Satesh Manman, this phase of the work which includes leveling and rolling, is expected to be completed shortly.

Team Daniels is hoping that with the completion of this phase, they would be able to encourage government support so that the facility can be further enhanced and coaches can continue to work with the youths.

Thomas said she is pleased that this facility will benefit the youths of the community. “Despite the long rainy season, the youths just kept turning up to practice and I admire the work attitude of the young coaches,” she noted.

Speaking on behalf of the Team Daniels, Level Two Cricket Coach and national player Anthony Adams said, “With this new development and the support of the South Essequibo Cricket Committee Secretary, Rayon Dacosta, we have been able to achieve small steps of enhancing the knowledge of young cricketers by staging weekly sessions. We must thank the REO, Sandra Thomas for the lease and Mr. Singh for the timely donation of a complete bowling set up, machine and mat and parents.”

The team is hoping to launch their Table Tennis programme by next month end and is also hoping to stage an athletic meet shortly. Under Team Daniels, cricketers in South and other areas have been getting exposure to the game while the females have also turned out in their numbers to participate in various sports disciplines.

The facility when completed is expected to host a number of indoor and outdoor sports including tennis, volleyball, cricket and football. The cost to complete the facility is estimated at G$11m.