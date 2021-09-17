Stellings to be upgraded to facilitate ferry

Kaieteur News – In order to facilitate the berthing of the new US$12.7M ferry that is presently being constructed, a number of stellings will be retrofitted to accommodate the ferry.

This is according to Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill. The Minister made the aforementioned statement during a Globespan interview on September 6, 2021.

In fact, the Minister stated that the government is readying to bring a modern ferry in service and, as such, it will be upgrading several stellings. He further noted that the upgrades that will be done to the stellings are, “to allow roll-on roll-off facilities at Georgetown, Mabaruma, Kumaka, Port Kaituma, and Morawhanna.”

A total of $310M was allocated in the 2021 budget for the upgrading and rehabilitation of the stellings identified, including the ones at Wakenaam and Fort Island.

Moreover, the new ferry that is being built will sail between Georgetown and the North West District, and is being built by the Indian company, Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), at a cost of US$12.7M

According to reports, the 70 metres long, 1,700 tonnes vessel will be propelled by two Caterpillar Engines and Twin Disc Gear Boxes to achieve a maximum speed of 15 knots and it is being designed to carry 14 containers, which will include four refrigerated containers. The new ferry will also be able to transport 276 passengers and 14 crewmembers along with 14 cars and two trucks.Farmers of Region One have struggled over the years with transporting fresh produce to Georgetown, because of the long hours of sailing the current ferry would take for the journey and due to the fact that there is no proper storage facility available on the ferry to assist in keeping the produce in a healthy and satisfactory state. As such, the new ferry brings hope to the residents of Region One. The ferry is expected to arrive in Guyana during the latter part of 2022.