Six companies vying to upgrade Hinterland Electricity Network

Sep 17, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – During the opening of bids at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Procurement Board (NPTAB) yesterday, six companies applied for a contract to supply line hardware for the distribution network in St. Cuthbert’s Mission and Kato.
The procuring entity is the Hinterland Electrification Company Inc.
In addition, bids were opened for the rehabilitation of the boiler house roof at the Rose Hall Factory.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Hinterland Electrification Company Inc.
Supply of line hardware for Distribution Network Upgrade in St. Cuthbert’s Mission.

